Writers’ Guild Award nominee Faith Soloway is teaming with Laurence Bowen’s UK indie Dancing ledge Productions on comedy/drama Super Sensitives. This is the first U.S. series for Dancing Ledge, which was established last year with backing from FremantleMedia, and is created by Transparent writer Soloway.

Super Sensitives (working title) follows a group of U.S.-based characters who are allergic to the modern world. Soloway says, “We are taking on voices and stories I’ve always been fascinated with but have never seen told in a comedic tone. Playing against the grain is the most exciting thing as a writer. I cannot wait for this challenge.”

Soloway, who serves as a Consulting Producer on Amazon’s Transparent, is currently writing the premiere episode of that series’ upcoming 4th season.

Dancing Ledge recently scored its first commission with Porters for UKTV and has projects in development with Mark Gatiss, Chris Cole, Jon Donnelly, Nathaniel Martello White and Guy Hibbert.