Evan Shapiro, head of NBCUniversal’s Seeso streaming service, has exited the company, Deadline has learned.

His duties will taken up by Maggie Suniewick, president of NBCU digital enterprises, to whom Shapiro has been reporting.

“Evan has created a slate of remarkable comedy programming, and put together an incredibly talented team. We’re proud of the work we’ve done together and wish him all the best,” said Suniewick in a statement.

No word yet on what’s ahead for the streaming service, but it’s been reported that production for the near term will not be affected.

Shapiro’s departure comes just ahead of June 1 season 3 premiere of Seeso’s popular real estate series Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, which has been renewed through season 4. Also set for summer premieres are There’s… Johnny!, an original comedy series written by Paul Reiser and David Steven Simon revolving around The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson; Season 2 of Harmonquest and the series premiere of Flula Borg’s hybrid comedy Flulanthropy.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Shapiro was president of Participant Media’s Pivot TV. He has also served as the president of IFC TV and Sundance Channel.

Shapiro’s NBCU departure was first reported by Vulture.