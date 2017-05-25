EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria is set to co-star opposite Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez in Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg’s romantic comedy Overboard, the MGM/ Pantelion Films re-imaging to the 1980s pic that starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

The role-reversal adaption follows a spoiled playboy (Derbez) from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families who falls overboard off his yacht and comes down with amnesia only to be convinced by Kate (Faris), a single, working class mom that he is her husband. Longoria will play Theresa, Kate’s employer at the pizza restaurant as well as her closest family friend and trusted confidant.

Fisher is producing with Ben Odell and Derbez via their 3Pas Studios banner. MGM’s Cassidy Lange is overseeing the project, which is slated to begin production this week in Canada.

Repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Longoria can currently be seen on the big screen in BH Tilt/Universal’s Lowriders opposite Demian Bichir. On the TV side, she recently guest-starred Fox’s musical drama Empire, which just wrapped its third season, and co-starred in the BBC/AcornTV miniseries Decline and Fall.