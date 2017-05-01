Days after laying off scores of on-air and writing staffers, ESPN has announced a rejigger of its daytime lineup that focuses on sport-specific shows covering the NFL, the NBA, Major League Baseball and NCAA football.

Starting today, MLB Network’s Intentional Talk, hosted by Chris Rose with analyst Kevin Millar, will air weekdays at 4 PM ET on ESPN2. On May 22, NFL Live will expand from 60 to 90 minutes on ESPN, and when College Football Today will move to 5 PM ET when it return to ESPN2 on July 12.

“The fan bases of these sports – NFL, NBA, college football and Major League Baseball – are ravenous for information on a daily basis,” said Burke Magnus, EVP Programming and Scheduling at ESPN. “These shows – with news, highlights and debate – complement our strong event coverage in each sport.”

The Worldwide Leader also said today that, starting in the summer, the daily editions of The Jump covering the NBA, College Football Live and Intentional Talk will be available to view on-demand after their initial airing.

“As a reflection of the consumption habits of today’s sports fan, making programming available on mobile and on demand, only makes sense,” Magnus added.

Here is how the ESPN and ESPN2 daily schedules will look starting July 12: