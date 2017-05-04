EXCLUSIVE: Epic Pictures Releasing has just acquired North American rights to Dwight Little’s true crime thriller Last Rampage which stars Robert Patrick, Heather Graham, and Bruce Davison. Epic is releasing the film wide on Sept. 22nd. Patrick is one of those actors who, like Gary Oldman, completely immerses himself into a role, no matter its size. In Last Rampage, Patrick has a tour-de-force turn on the big screen in a true story portraying psychopath Gary Tison. One of these days, the Academy voters will perk up to just how good Patrick is.

In the summer of 1978, the inmate Tison escaped with Randy Greenawalt from the Arizona State Prison in Florence and, with the aid of his three teenage sons, they tore through the western desert on their way to Mexico. Because Tison was a scorpion, he leaves a trail of carnage. While law enforcement hunt him down, his wife (Graham) defends her family in the press.

The script was penned by Álvaro Rodríguez (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) and was adapted from the book from author James W. Clarke Last Rampage – The Escape of Gary Tison which was re-released earlier this year.

Epic is also currently organizing special event screenings across the nation in association with the Boozefighters Motorcycle Club (Patrick is the president of Chapter 101). The Boozefighters Motorcycle Club is a nonprofit organization that helps raise money for veterans, children, and the disadvantaged.

Epic plans also to preview an exclusive sneak peek of the film this June at CrimeCon 2017, the first national true crime convention, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Shaked Berenson, co-founder of Epic, called Patrick’s performance in the film “chilling.” And if you watch the trailer, you’ll understand why he says that.

Patrick, who played one of the best on-screen villains ever as the single-minded killer in the 1991 Terminator 2 Judgement Day, currently stars in the CBS series Scorpion. Incidentally, the James Cameron technological break-through film that also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself and is being re-released in that format on August 25th. Patrick also played a memorable turn as the father to Joaquin Phoenix’s Johnny Cash in Walk The Line.

Epic, founded in 2007 by Patrick Ewald and Berenson, previously released the festival and horror fan favorite JeruZalem.