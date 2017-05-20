EXCLUSIVE: After an intense bidding situation that had multiple players in the mix, Entertainment One has acquired worldwide rights to the Tom Harper-directed Country Music. Taboo‘s Jessie Buckley, and Julie Walters, are starring in the drama that shoots at the end of June. Faye Ward of Fable Pictures is producing.

Written by Nicole Taylor, the story follows 23-year-old Rose-Lynn Harlan who is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail, and with two young kids, all she wants is to get the hell out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer.

It is expected that Nick Meyer’s Sierra/Affinity, which handles the international sales and distribution of films produced and acquired by eOne Features, will sell in markets where eOne does not directly distribute.

This is the latest project for the well-liked Ward to feature strong central female roles. Suffragette, which she produced with Alison Owen, opened the BFI London Film Festival in 2015 and went on to gross $14M in the UK. Ward is currently producing John C Reilly/Steve Coogan-starrer Stan And Ollie.

Buckley has appeared in Steven Knight’s FX/BBC series Taboo as well as the Harper-helmed War & Peace miniseries. She is repped by CAA and United Agents. Harper has also directed AMC’s The Son and Knight’s Peaky Blinders; he’s also part of Amazon Studios’ sci-fi anthology Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams and is repped by WME and 42. Veteran Julie Walters is next in Paddington 2 and Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool. She’s with ICM.

Partners on Country Music include Film4, Creative Scotland and the BFI.