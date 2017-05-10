Entertainment One has entered into a multi-year first-look TV and digital partnership with writer/director/producer Brad Peyton and his producing partner Jeff Fierson through their production shingle ASAP Entertainment.

The deal will bring Peyton’s television and digital projects to the eOne to serve as the studio and control worldwide rights.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with the team at eOne, who share my passion in developing elevated action projects and world creation for a global audience,” said San Andreas director Peyton, who produced TV series Frontier, among others.

Added Fierson, “The eOne brand and global reach is a great match for the kind of television entertainment that Brad and I want to produce.” Among the duo’s upcoming projects is Rampage, a feature based on the video game and starring Dwayne Johnson, directed by Peyton and executive-produced by Fierson.

On the television side they just wrapped the second season of Netflix series Frontier starring Jason Momoa, and are developing The Woods for Syfy.

“We are delighted to welcome Brad’s creative talents to our global network of partners. With a proven track record Brad has shown he can go from successful blockbuster hits to bold genre projects,” said Pancho Mansfield, eOne Television President, Global Scripted Programming. “We look forward to working with Brad and Jeff on their TV and digital slate for years to come.”

CAA and attorneys Jodi Peikoff and Michael Mahan rep Peyton and Fierson.