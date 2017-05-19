EXCLUSIVE: After a successful collaboration on Peter Landesman’s Felt starring Liam Neeson, Endurance Media and MadRiver Pictures have inked a multi-picture co-financing and co-production deal. As part of the pact, Endurance and MadRiver will co-finance and co-produce three major titles, with the Johnny Depp-starrer King Of The Jungle to be the first film from the partnership.

MadRiver’s sales subsidiary IMR will handle foreign sales across the co-financed pictures.

King Of The Jungle is a dark comedy directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa from a script by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. The film is based on a true story first published in Wired by Joshua Davis in an article titled “John McAfee’s Last Stand” that chronicled the creator of the McAfee Antivirus software, made a fortune and then moved to the jungle in Belize.

The project is from Condé Nast Entertainment, Zaftig Films, MadRiver and Epic Entertainment.

“It has been wonderful dealing with Steve Richards and his partners, Peter Guber and Peter Strauss, while making Felt,” said MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan. “It was only natural to expand our relationship and collaborate further.”

Endurance Media founder and CEO Richards said: “Marc is a true professional and our two companies complement each perfectly. We are very happy to reinforce our business relationship with MadRiver Pictures. I’m looking forward to working closely with Marc and his team on King of the Jungle and the several other projects that are coming together quickly.”

Endurance is in post-production on Ron Shelton’s Villa Capri starring Morgan Freeman, Rene Russo and Tommy Lee Jones, which is set to open wide in the U.S. on November 22 through Broad Green.

IMR has a stellar lineup here in Cannes this year. The company’s sales slate includes Josef Wladyka’s Cash Truck, starring Sandra Bullock; Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Joaquin Phoenix; Freak Shift, directed by Ben Wheatley and starring Alicia Vikander and Armie Hammer; and Jennifer Aniston-starrer Dumplin’ directed by Anne Fletcher.