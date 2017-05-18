On a night that saw the penultimate episodes of Season 3 of Empire (2.1/3) and Season 5 of Arrow (0.5/2), plus finales for Designated Survivor (1.1/4) the now canned Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (0.7/3) and Blindspot (0.8/3), the Boston Celtics may have felt their NBA Playoffs hopes heading towards a conclusion too.

Confidently beaten 117-104 by reigning champs and sweep seeking the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics can at least take solace in the fact that TNT scored a strong 4.7 rating in metered markets from the matchup. Last night’s b-ball rating was up 15% from the open game of the 2016 Eastern Conference finals on ESPN last May 17 where Lebron James and crew beat the Toronto Raptors 115-84. Compared to the TNT aired Game 1 battle between the Golden State Warriors and the 108-102 winning Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals on May 16 last year, last night’s game was down 29% in MM ratings – but that is a bit apples to oranges. The Cavs and the Celtics take the court for Game 2 of this year’s Eastern Conference finals in Boston tomorrow night.

Heading into next week’s finale with some brotherly blood on its hands, the Taraji P. Henson and Terrance Howard led Empire is currently the same as last week’s fast affiliate rating – which went up a tenth in the final numbers. Lead-in Shots Fired (0.8/3) was the same as its May 19 show to give FOX the demo win for the night with a 1.5/6 rating. Getting a fourth place 1.0/4 result among adults 18-49, CBS was tops in viewers on Thursday with 5.71 million viewers.

Survivor (1.7/7) also matched its May 19 result, while a double shot of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders at 9 PM (0.7/3) and 10 PM (0.7/3) was down a tenth from last week. Finale-to-finale, CM: BB was down 30% from its Season 1 ender of May 25, 2016 – which was also a double-header night.

Heading into today’s Upfronts presentation, there were no finales on the CW last night as Arrow and The 100 (0.3/1) stayed the same as last week. It was twofer of finales on NBC as 8 PM’s Blindspot stayed the same as last week too but fell 38% from its 10 PM Season 1 ender of May 23, 2016, a Monday. At 10 PM, the renewed Chicago P.D. (1.3/5) was up a tenth from its fast affiliates of May 19 and down just a tenth from the final numbers of its Season 3 finale of May 23 last year. Caught in the middle of the season enders last night, Law & Order: SVU (1.2/5) rose 9% among the 18-49s from last week.

ABC was in the unique position on Thursday of ending a bunch of seasons and starting a new one with Downward Dog (1.1/4). Pulling in an OK result on an soft-ish night, the summer comedy that previewed at the Sundance Film Festival in January was down 15% from the Black-ish season finale of last week.

The rest of the Disney-owned net’s night saw the first season finale of the Kiefer Sutherland POTUS drama up as tenth from its May 19 show as was The Goldbergs (1.4/6) Season 1 ender of Speechless (1.2/5) and Season 8 finale of Modern Family (1.7/6). Having had a hard ratings run this season, the Emmy winning mockumentary comedy was down 19% in the demo from its Season 7 ender of May 18 last year. The 8 PM Season 4 of the Adam F. Goldberg created show a hard 26% from its 8:30 PM ender of May 18, 2016.