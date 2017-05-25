The NBA Playoffs had a night off on Wednesday but there was a lot of action on the television court with finales for Empire (2.4/9), Arrow (0.6/2), Survivor (1.9/8), Shots Fired (0.9/4), The 100 (0.3/1) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1.3/5) on the last official day of this year’s season.

With explosions, cliffhangers and year-to-year declines, the big player was still the FOX hip hop drama but over on ABC they were making some retro moves of their own with a Dirty Dancing (1.3/5) musical remake. Taking up all of the Disney-owned net’s primetime, the Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes starring version of the 1980s fav did better than many expected and matched SVU for the third highest rated show of the night among adults 18-49 after Empire and Survivor’s finales. Watched by 6.6 million, Dirty Dancing also delivered ABC its most watched Wednesday since the CMA Awards on November 12 last year.

Up 18% from last week and with its best result in almost two months, the 9 PM end of Empire’s third season saw the still hefty series down 37% in the key demo from its Season 2 finale of May 18 last year. In a season that has seen Empire hit series lows on a number of weeks, last night’s finale was unsurprisingly a season ender low for the renewed show, which takes over the 8 PM slot next season. In the 8 PM slot last night, the end of Shots Fired was up a tenth from last week to help to give a somewhat chastised FOX score a close second place demo spot for the night with a 1.6/7 rating – even though that was up a tenth from last week’s win.

In a rare Wednesday first place in both the demo and viewers with a 1.7/7 rating and 7.8 million tuning in, CBS saw a winner proclaimed by a 7-3-0 vote last night as Survivor wrapped up its 34th season -though not until 10:15 PM ET. Up 12% from its May 17 show, the veteran reality series took a 19% hit from its comparable Season 32 ender of May 18 last year. The follow-up Reunion (1.4/5) show was down a tenth from the meet-up after the Season 32 ender. With Survivor ratings looking at just the 8 – 10 PM time period in fast affiliates currently, we could see an adjust in later number to take that winner announcement into account.

Ending its fifth season on what could be a fatal cliffhanger before moving to Thursdays next season, last night’s Arrow rose a tenth from last week but missed its Season 4 result by 17%. Renewed lead-out The 100 was even with last week but down two-tenths from its Season 3 ender of May 19, 2016 – a Thursday.

Starting the night with a Law & Order: SVU encore (0.7/3), NBC had a two-hour end to the show’s eighteenth season dominating its line-up. The immigration fueled ‘Sanctuary’ episode was up a tenth from last week’s one-hour airing but fell 19% among the 18-49s from last year’s SVU one-hour Season 17 finale of May 25, 2016.

And that folks is it for the 2016-2017 season — with all the new shows coming this summer on broadcast, cable and streaming.

RelatedNBC Wins 2016-17 Season In Ratings Demo; CBS Takes Total Viewers