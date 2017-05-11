For a second consecutive year, Family Guy is showing some great timing with its Emmy mailers.

20th TV

This time, Family Guy‘s designated Emmy pitchman, Peter Griffin, is channeling his inner Kellyanne Conway in her eyebrow-raising military-style Inauguration Day outfit, borrowing her signature “alternative fact” phrase to hawk his show.

Just a few days ago, the mailer would’ve felt a little out of date. But, on the heels of the Where In The World Is Kellyanne Conway spoof on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, the Counselor to President Donald Trump, who indeed had been out of the spotlight for a little while, was back in it, with her CNN interview yesterday going viral for anchor Anderson Cooper’s eye roll (you can see it below).

And if you ask why Family Guy didn’t go with President Trump for its Emmy campaign, the irreverent animated comedy did that last year when it sent out its Trump-themed mailers just as the reality TV star-turned-politician was anointed the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee. (Here it is again pictured right.)

Three years ago, Griffin impersonated another Trump associate, Gov.Chris Christie, threatening Emmy voters with New Jersey “bridgegate”-style traffic problems.

And of course, there was the classic 2010 Family Guy Emmy mailer that featured Peter Griffin as the girl from Precious and the less than subtle message, “Vote For Us Or You’re Racist.”