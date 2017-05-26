Australian actress Emma Booth is reuniting her Hounds of Love director Ben Young in Universal’s sci-fi thriller Extinction, starring Michael Peña and Lizzy Caplan. Good Universe and Mandeville Films are producing the film, which is slated for release January 26. It follows a man who has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into a reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on brutality and destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep his family safe from harm. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are producers with Alexander Young, Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake exec producing. Booth, repped by Primary Wave Entertainment, appeared in Liongate’s Gods of Egypt and the Australian series Glitch.

REX/Shutterstock

Andy Buckley, whose credits include Jurassic World and Bridesmaids, has joined the cast of Christopher Blake Johnson’s written and directed horror/thriller All Light Will End. The pic follow a capricious young author, with a hidden dark secret, who returns home for her brother’s graduation and finds herself haunted by the past and tormented by grimly night terrors. Meanwhile, her father (Buckley) investigates a series of brutal murders. Sam Jones III (Smallville), John Shuck (Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight), Ashley Pereira (Nashville), Alexandra Harris (Hellraiser: Judgement), Katie Garfield (Birth of a Nation) and Ted Welch (True Blood) co-star. Jason Hill co-wrote the film with Johnson, who is also producing with Dave Moody and Josh Moody. Buckley, who will next appear in Will Ferrell-Amy Poehler comedy The House, is repped by Pakula/King & Associates.