Emily C. Chang (The Vampire Diaries) has booked a recurring role opposite Aisha Dee on Freeform’s upcoming summer series The Bold Type. Inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines, the series reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine Scarlet. Chang plays Lauren, the blunt, overworked executive editor. Chang has recurred on the CW’s Vampire Diaries and Amazon’s Mad Dogs and had guest roles on Community, How I Met Your Mother and Bones. Parachute Girls, her short film that she wrote and starred in, was a finalist of the NBCUniversal Short Film Festival. She is repped by TalentWorks and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

Izzie Steele is set for a recurring role in the second season of BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Based on the cult novels by Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams, the serialized comedic thriller follows the bizarre adventures of eccentric “holistic” detective Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his reluctant assistant Todd (Elijah Wood). Steele will play Tina Tevetino, a deadpan. bone-dry former bad girl-turned-cop with a “let’s just see what happens” approach to literally everything. Steele can be seen opposite Patrick J Adams in the web series Pillow Talk and previously guest-starred on HBO’s Divorce and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Stewart Talent.

RelatedTyler Labine Tracks Down Role In ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’