UPDATED, 9:12 PM: After an hour-plus standoff at the Edwards 20 multiplex in South Gate, police have arrested a high-speed chase suspect who fled into the building on foot after a pursuit on freeways and surface streets.

The suspect, who reportedly was wanted for stealing a package, entered the building at about 7:45 PM, with the multiplex promptly evacuating crowds in a calm and orderly fashion. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s cars surrounded the building, and the suspect’s father was called to the scene to assist in luring him out. The suspect’s girlfriend also was trying to talk him out of the building, according to reports tonight from Los Angeles TV stations KTLA 5 and Fox 11.

At 8:56 PM, police including a K-9 unit, entered the multiplex, made contact with the suspect and took him into custody. He was escorted out of the building at 9 PM and will be handed over to the Arcadia Police Department, which is the area where the car pursuit originated.

California Highway Patrol initially pursued the suspect today on the 60, 5 and then 710 freeways. Once the vehicle left the highway and was out of CHP’s jurisdiction, LA County Sheriff’s deputies took over the chase.

When contacted by Deadline earlier this evening, the South Gate Police Department did not have any information to release about the standoff.