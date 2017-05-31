The Edinburgh International Film Festival has unveiled its full program for its upcoming 71st edition. This year’s fest will showcase a total of 151 features from 46 countries including 17 world premieres, 12 international premieres, nine European premieres and 69 UK premieres.

In addition to the previously announced UK premiere of Disney’s Cars 3 and the opening and closing films God’s Own Country and England is Mine, the fest will include screenings of the following films: Story of a Girl, the directorial debut from Kyra Sedgwick starring Kevin Bacon; Stanley Tucci’s Final Portrait; Grant McPhee’s music doc Teenage Superstars; Peter Mackie Burns’ Daphne; and Netflix’s Okja, which recently screened in Official Selection at Cannes.

There will also be a special screening of Raiders Of The Lost Ark accompanied by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra performing the live score.

There’s a Best of British strand which will include world premieres of Bryn Higgins’ Access All Areas; Simon Hunter’s Edie; Donmar Warehouse’s Julius Caesar; and Danny Huston’s The Last Photograph. There’s also modern silent pic London Symphony; British thriller The Marker; Daniel Jerome Gill’s Modern Life is Rubbish; Sarmad Masud’s My Pure Land; Orlando Bloom starrer Romans; and That Good Night starring Charles Dance and the late John Hurt.

Other films in the strand include: Daphne; Chris Baugh’s Bad Day For The Cut; Toby Jones starrer Kaleidoscope; Rebekah Fortune’s emotional family drama Just Charlie; mother-daughter drama Let Me Go; The Pugilist; Taiwanese drama The Receptionist; and This Beautiful Fantastic starring Tom Wilkinson and Jessica Brown Findlay.

The Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film and Best Performance in a British Feature Film Award will be selected from this strand and includes eight world premieres, three UK premieres and one European premiere.

Additionally, Oliver Stone will also touch town in the Scottish capital for special Q&A screenings. Stone will present a special 30th anniversary screening of Wall Street.

“We’re thrilled to finally be able to reveal all the details of this year’s diverse program,” said EIFF Artistic Director Mark Adams. “In the festival’s 70th Anniversary Year, we’re proud to be showcasing some of the most exciting, accomplished material from around the world and are looking forward to hosting these talented filmmakers and artists when the Festival opens on 21st June.”

EIFF runs June 21 – July 2.