We live in the era of fake news, and Comedy Central is celebrating it with a special starring and produced by Ed Helms.

The Fake News with Ted Nelms is exactly what it sounds like – a comedy special featuring absurd, made-up news that closely resembles real news, delivered by an absurd, made-up guy who closely resembles Ed Helms. With the sound off, TFN will look exactly like CNN or FOX News, but with the sound on, it will live in the great deadpan comedy tradition of Peter Sellers, Monty Python, and Leslie Nielsen.

In addition to starring as Ted Nelms, Helms executive produces The Fake News with Mike Falbo through their Pacific Electric Picture Company. Former The Daily Show producer Stu Miller, who shared in two Emmy Awards for the topical show that tackles the news of the day, also will serve as an executive producer.

Pacific Electric Picture Co. is currently in post-production on Flulanthropy with Flula Borg and the Director Brothers for Seeso. They are also in development on the Comedy Central animated show Rudy, written by Sierra Ornelas, starring Mike Catherwood and also produced by Mike Catherwood and Robert Padnick.

The Office and The Hangover alum Helms is repped by Principato-Young Entertainment, UTA and attorney Ira Schreck.