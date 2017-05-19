There will be no Season 5 for Hulu’s Emmy-nominated drama series East Los High. The streaming service today said the story will wrap with an hourlong extended episode this fall.

Season four of East Los High ended with some cliffhangers. East Los High: Finale Event will be set eight months later as the crew prepares to leave high school behind and maybe even East LA as they begin a journey of self-discovery and learn the true meaning of love, family and friendship.

Created by Kathleen Bedoya and Carlos Portugal, East Los High, from Wise Entertainment, first premiered in 2013 and has since aired four seasons on Hulu. By featuring underrepresented voices and bringing awareness to issues relevant to the Latino community, the series provides a realistic account of Latino youth culture in the U.S. today. East Los High’s Finale Event pays tribute to the popular characters fans have followed during the past four seasons, Hulu says, reminding us that their universal stories will continue to grow, prosper and transcend.

The finale event will be directed by Katie Elmore Mota and Carlos Reza and written by Kathleen Bedoya, Luisa Leschin and Cris Franco.

Katie Elmore Mota and Mauricio Mota of Wise Entertainment will executive produce along with creator and executive producer Kathleen Bedoya.