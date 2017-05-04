E! is expanding its WAGS (Wives and Girlfriends of Sports Stars) franchise with the launch of WAGS Atlanta later this fall. It joins WAGS LA and WAGS Miami which return this summer. E! has slotted Thursday, June 29, 9 PM for the season 2 debut of WAGS Miami and Thursday, August 24, 9 PM for the season 3 bow of WAGS LA.

The franchise follows the lifestyles of real-life drama in the world of superstar athletes through the perspective of the women who stand by their side.

E!

“The WAGS franchise has a passionate, loyal and engaged fan base who love the exclusive access into the extravagant lifestyles that these ladies lead,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E!. “With the expansion of the franchise into Atlanta, we look forward to bringing viewers even more outrageous and must-see moments.”

Season 2 of WAGS Miami will see new cast members Faven Biru and Kaya Cox joining returning Ashley Roberts, Metisha Schaefer, Hencha Voigt, Astrid Bavaresco and Darnell Nicole Thibodeaux.

WAGS LA season 3 cast includes Nicole Williams, Sasha Gates, Autumn Ajirotutu, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Barbie Blank, Amber Nichole Miller, Dominique Penn, and Michelle Quick.

WAGS Atlanta is produced by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola and James Dubose serving as executive producers.

WAGS Miami and WAGS LA are produced by Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola and Lori Gordon serving as executive producers.