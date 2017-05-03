Veteran TV exec and a former Jimmy Kimmel Live! executive producer, Duncan Gray has formed production company Twenty Six 03 Entertainment in a joint venture with Cineflix Media. Co-owned by Cineflix and Gray’s existing company Twenty Six 03 Content, the JV is focusing on creating high-value returnable formats and series for the global market.

Twenty Six 03 Content was launched in 2015 with its first commission, Bring The Noise, airing on Sky 1 that year. The second season of the Italian adaptation of the music and comedy format is about to air on Italia Uno. Further projects are pending at UK and U.S. broadcasters.

Gray has more than 25 years of experience in the UK and U.S., including senior creative roles at ABC, ITV, and Sky. His credits include The Big Breakfast (Channel 4), Survivor (CBS), Britain’s Got Talent (ITV), Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV), Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC), Got To Dance (Sky), and A League of Their Own (Sky).

Cineflix provides financing, commercial support, and Cineflix Rights’ distribution expertise to independent producers. Glen Salzman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO says, “We will continue to build on this model with further joint ventures, first looks, housekeeping, and overall deals as we diversify and grow our group of content companies.”

The Twenty Six 03 Entertainment joint venture follows Cineflix Media’s successful 2016 financing which provides funding for acquisitions and content partnerships. The company’s joint venture with Tony Wood’s Buccaneer Media produces ITV/Netflix crime series Marcella. Cineflix has operations in Montreal, Toronto, New York, London, and Dublin.