When the DuckTales cast records its lines, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be in the room where it happens. The Hamilton creator/ex-star is lending his voice to the Disney XD toon series reboot that premieres this year.

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning playwright-composer-actor will recur as fan-favorite character Gizmoduck, a Duckburg hero whose true identity is Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera. He’s a brilliant young intern working for Gyro Gearloose, the personal mad scientist of Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant). The series already has been renewed for a second season ahead of its summer launch.

After breaking out with In the Heights then breaking huge with Hamilton, Miranda has written songs for Disney’s Moana — one of which was up for an Oscar — and appeared on such TV series as Drunk History and Inside Amy Schumer. He also made a memorable appearance on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, rapping abut Puerto Rico’s debt crisis.

Based on the Emmy-winning 1987-90 series, DuckTales will once again take viewers along as Scrooge McDuck, his curious and mischief-making grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie (Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan, respectively), the temperamental Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo) and their trusty team of Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci), Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett) and Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye) embark on high-flying adventures around the world.

DuckTales is produced by Disney Television Animation. Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse) serves as executive producer, with Francisco Angones as story editor and co-producer, and Sean Jimenez as art director.