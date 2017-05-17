Open Road Films has acquired U.S. rights to Duck Duck Goose, an animated family comedy produced and financed by Original Force. The pic features the voices of Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya and Lance Lim and the distributor has set an April 20, 2018 release date.

Original Force

Directed by Christopher Jenkins and written by Jenkins and Rob Muir, the pic centers on a high-flying bachelor goose named Peng (Gaffigan) who is injured in flight and finds himself saddled with two adorably hilarious and demanding ducklings (Zendaya and Lim) on a long journey south that will turn this scrappy threesome into a family. Other voice cast includes Greg Proops, Natasha Leggero, Reggie Watts, Diedrich Bader, Jennifer Grey, Rick Overton, Craig Ferguson, Stephen Fry and Carl Reiner.

Penney Finkelman Cox and Sandra Rabins produced. GFM Films and GFM Animation is handling international sales at the Cannes beginning this week.

It’s the latest animated play by Open Road. In February, it acquired U.S. rights to the 3D CGI animated film Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad from AMBI Media Group also for 2018. The distrib released The Nut Job in January 2014 which grossed $64.2 million domestically and launched a sequel which will be released this summer.