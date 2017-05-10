It started out as a lark, but after the sight of a drunk actor telling the story of Alexander Hamilton quickly caught on at the Upright Citizens Brigade, an ingenious idea was hatched, and so was a comedy series that has been a staple at Comedy Central for four seasons.

The creators of Drunk History came to Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event last month at the DGA theater and told a packed house full of TV Academy members and voters how this most unusual concept got started, and how it works so successfully. Co-creator/host/executive producer Derek Waters breaks down how you cast a show that requires well-known actors to be drunk while talking about famous historical figures. Co-creator/executive producer/director Jeremy Konner also describes how the show gets put together, and we get input from actress and frequent Drunk History narrator Paget Brewster on her favorite moments.

Check out above my conversation with the creative forces behind one of the wackiest concepts in TV.