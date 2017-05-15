Donna D’Alessandreo has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Programming for Discovery Channel and Animal Planet from her previous VP position.

In her new role, D’Alessandro will oversee day to day program strategy for both networks, coordinating across all departments to create and conceptualize series, specials, franchises and initiatives for domestic telecast while leveraging those for all business opportunities.

Both networks saw strong ratings gains under D’Alessandro’s tenure. Discovery delivered its highest rated quarter ever in 1Q17 among Adults 25-54. Animal Planet delivered year-over-year increases in Adults 25-54 in March followed by viewership increases in April boosted by freshman series The Zoo, the network’s most watched new series since July 2015.

“Donna is a gifted strategist and her unique vision and programming expertise have proven invaluable to our brands. I look forward to her continued success as a member of our senior leadership teams,” said Michael Greco, Executive Vice President of Programming and Research, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel.

“Animal Planet is thrilled for Donna’s promotion. She has raised the bar for our channel as she continues to find creative ways to get attention for our programming,” said Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet.

Before joining Discovery, D’Alessandro was Vice President of Programming and Strategy at BET Networks and earlier she served as Director of Program Planning at Bravo.