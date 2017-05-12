President Donald Trump had a busy morning threatening the press and sacked FBI Director James Comey on Twitter.
First, POTUS suggested scrapping press briefings unless the media stops noting his press office changed its tick-tock on how and why he sacked FBI director James Comey. Trump said he works at such a pace his surrogates cannot be expected to explain his actions with perfectly accuracy:
Moving on, Trump then told Comey to think twice, in case he’s thinking of contradicting Trump’s report to NBC News’ Lester Holt about how the former FBI chief assured him three times he was not under investigation. Wording of this one had some TV news talking heads talking Richard Nixon and Watergate again. Wording of this tweet seemed to suggest Trump had maybe recorded that dinner and/or two phone calls he claimed to Holt he had with Comey after taking office. During each of those exchanges, Comey assured him he was not under investigation in the bureau’s probe of Russia’s election meddling. (Trump also told Holt the whole Russia-meddling thing is a concoction of the Dem party to explain Hillary Clinton’s ignominious loss. TV news pundits thought Trump ought to know, that if he did record that dinner or those two phone calls, he does not own them; they are federal records, thanks to Nixon.
TV news outlets can’t seem to get enough of Trump’s Holt interview since NBC News put out portions of that interview Thursday mid-day. Trump reportedly gave that interview as a course correction, after the initial storyline about sacking Comey on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, did not play well.
Trump’s tweets came as news outlets mulled news Rosenstein will meet with the full Senate next week to talk about his role in the drama.
Does this guy ever stop?? I mean really does he ever stop? I wonder if he sits back and actually listens to his press conferences and really listen to the inconsistencies in his stories. Smh.
This fool not only just threatened the former Director, but the other 36,500 FBI employees by association! Total jackass!!!
This is not normal behavior.
Such a stand up guy! I just love Trump. Everything he touches turns into (fill in the blank)
And if Obama did this you Republicans would be okay with that, right? Right?
You. Are. Going. To. Jail. Trump. One thing I do know, is that you don’t mess with the FBI. Trump made a historic mistake.
He is coming off super scared. As he should, his days as POTUS are numbered, I’m guessing if he starts negotiating a deal now he could still get away with a quick resignation in exchange for his freedom, but if he doesn’t go quietly, he can expect a trial for high treason and massive jail time. That’s what should happen at least to someone who sold out his country for personal gain which he very clearly did. He literally told Russia to hack Clinton. Just look at his Twitter feed. He says and does – or at least attempts to do – something impeachable on a daily basis.
Watching a child have a meltdown in real time. Let’s just hope he’s relieved of his duties before he does even more damage. What an embarrassment.
Pretty sure these Comey tapes will be leaked soon enough and it won’t be good for the Orange Uranus.