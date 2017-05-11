Stephen Colbert is a “no-talent guy” who says “nothing funny” and what he says is “filthy,” President Donald Trump told Time magazine in an interview published Thursday – and sure to be addressed by Colbert on Thursday night’s show.
Colbert’s Late Show was “dying” and on the verge of being canceled by CBS until Colbert hit on the idea of doing steady-stream attacks on POTUS “and “and he started doing better,” the President of the United States explained to Time reporters over dinner.
The “filthy” gag is presumed to be a reference to Colbert’s monologue last week in which he made an oral-sex joke about Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Colbert opened his Monday show last week with a string of insults directed at Trump, as payback for the insults Trump had tossed at CBS News’ John Dickerson during a televised interview that morning.
In this week’s Time chat, Trump noted he’s appeared on Colbert’s CBS show (once), claiming “it was very highly rated … it was the highest rating he’s ever done.”
(Trump’s appearance remains the second most watched episode of Late Show with Stephen Colbert, with 4.6 million viewers. The biggest crowd, 6.6M viewers, came the night Colbert debuted as host of Late Show, taking over for David Letterman. That night’s guest? Jeb!)
Colbert’s show “builds up my base,” Trump boasted in the interview. “It only helps me, people like him.”
In other “news” from the interview, Trump — who, as we all know, is a big fan of television — referred to TiVo as “one of the great inventions of all time.” Whether he meant the DVR or TiVo in particular was not clear.
He is so delusional
Super delusional. First – Colbert’s ratings have gone thru the roof. Second, he’s not just funny – Colbert is friggin hysterical. Can’t wait to see what Colbert comes up with when Trumper is booted out of office.
This from a guy who is also on camera saying…..oh never mind.
Coming from the p-grabber in chief himself…
The fact that our moron in chief Trump has so much time on his hands to constantly berate people is sickening.
Funny…that’s exactly what more than 56% of the American people think about Trump.
colbert is soooooo happy right now…
Coming from the guy who grabs women’s pussies. Fuck off!
I would have not been able to comment as appropriately as President Trump but in this case, Trump hits the nail on the head. I have had some days listening to his monologue been very tempted to slap him but I blame CBS owners more for milking this for the ratings as they gear their shows for the “so-called influential” age group of 18-49 male viewers, totally forgetting the rest of us who actually control the DVR viewing. I had at one point considered trying to get in the audience because the Ed Sullivan theater isa place I can get to BUT that audience composition would make me very close to reactive and I don’t want to be hurt by any of them.
Palmer Report saying FBI just raided GOP firm in Annapolis with alleged ties to Manafort and Stone. It begins.
Is that guy real news though? I’d love for 45 to go down but Palmer’s stories always seem to good to be true.
Oh give me a break. The show was never in danger of being cancelled. And the ratings started to increase when CBS realized they needed to back off and let the show be Colbert Report like it should have been to start. It found it’s footing quite a while ago.
Colbert was hired for a job. He does it beautifully. Trump was hired for a job. He’s an epic failure.