Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic made the mistake of getting between President Donald Trump and a camera at Trump’s first joint meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels. TV journalists –and a British novelist – were morbidly fascinated, zippy copy, about Trump throwing his weight around and sharp-elbowed diplomacy, abounded, and a good time was had by all.

In the video, which tore across TV for a good chunk of Thursday, Markovic seemed taken aback, but then realized it was Trump, and appeared to adjust expectations accordingly.

J.K. Rowling was not amused:

CNBC seemed to think Trump’s behavior might be subject to interpretation, went with a super safe question-as-headline:

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

ABC News also seemed to hedge, saying Trump “appears” to push the PM:

Awkward moment when Pres. Trump appears to push the Prime Minister of Montenegro out of the way at NATO conference. https://t.co/GKrsujUUr8 pic.twitter.com/PSc8dkIDBV — ABC News (@ABC) May 25, 2017

CNN, however, dared to take a stronger stand:

Watch President Trump push Prime Minister Markovic of Montenegro aside at the NATO summit https://t.co/XbNsto3Ako pic.twitter.com/i5GQJRkQ8S — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 25, 2017

And NBC News noted it wasn’t even the most awkward Trump moment at the NATO summit: