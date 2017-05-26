Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic made the mistake of getting between President Donald Trump and a camera at Trump’s first joint meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels. TV journalists –and a British novelist – were morbidly fascinated, zippy copy, about Trump throwing his weight around and sharp-elbowed diplomacy, abounded, and a good time was had by all.
In the video, which tore across TV for a good chunk of Thursday, Markovic seemed taken aback, but then realized it was Trump, and appeared to adjust expectations accordingly.
J.K. Rowling was not amused:
CNBC seemed to think Trump’s behavior might be subject to interpretation, went with a super safe question-as-headline:
ABC News also seemed to hedge, saying Trump “appears” to push the PM:
CNN, however, dared to take a stronger stand:
And NBC News noted it wasn’t even the most awkward Trump moment at the NATO summit:
