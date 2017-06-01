Hillary Clinton continued her comeback tour of sorts today, touching on a number of topics during an interview at the Code Conference. Among the topics of discussion was, of course, Russia’s meddling in the presidential election she lost to Donald Trump, and she widened the playing field with accusations that the Kremlin might have had some help from closer to home.

That fired up the POTUS, who — gasp! — went on Twitter to attack his Democratic former rival, in the process dragging out a familiar derogatory moniker:

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

The 140 Character in Chief was talking about Clinton’s accusations today that Vladimir Putin and His Origarchs might have teamed up with American data operations, including the Republican National Committee and Cambridge Analytica, the data-mining operation owned by Robert Mercer, a billionaire supporter of Trump.

Clinton surmised that the entities worked together to create a force that “married content with delivery and data” and colluded to thwart the election. She called it “weaponized information.”

“And it was a potent combination,” she said during the event in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

It’s a “fake news” conspiracy theory right out of a Sean Hannity-penned spy novel, but Clinton aimed to make her case about how such collusion might have happened.

“I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost,” she said. “We did not engage in false content. We weren’t in the same category as the other side.”

As for Trump’s mocking tweet, the former Secretary of State fired back with a broadside of her. Advantage Clinton?