Just three months into the gig, White House Communications Director Mike Dubke has thrown in the towel. He cited personal reasons for stepping down from the job, in what is expected to be Step 1 in a major shake-up of President Donald Trump’s media message-massaging team.

Today’s news, first reported by Axios, shows noted how tough it is to come up with a cohesive messaging strategy for a POTUS who has no coherent strategy. GOP operative Dubke lasted just three months; before him, the job was held by Sean Spicer simultaneous to his being the White House press secretary. Former Trump campaign manager/CNN contributor Corey Lewandowski’s name is being bandied about Tuesday morning.

Spicer, meanwhile is scheduled to hold his first briefing in two weeks on Tuesday; word is he will survive as press secretary in this latest shoot-the-messenger shake-up, but will play a diminished role, holding fewer of these on-camera briefings. Trump is said to want to play a larger role conveying his message to the press. Maybe not coincidentally, Trump recently boasted Spicer’s briefings were the most watched program in daytime TV.

Spicer will no doubt get asked lots of questions about reports Trump’s son-in-law/adviser Jared Kushner attempted to establish backchannel communications with the Kremlin during the transition of administration. Spicer, a devout Catholic, may also take a question about Trump having shut him out of the meeting with the pope during Trump’s European tour last week.