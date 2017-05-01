The hot-button Unstoppable episode of L&O: SVU will not air, at least not this season. NBC has released its program listings for the rest of the broadcast season, and the controversial episode, inspired by Donald Trump, is not on it.

SVU is taking on the fake news phenomenon this week and will air originals the following two weeks leading to a two-episode season finale on May 24, “American Dream” and “Sanctuary”, which investigates a murder stemming from a hate crime against a Muslim family.

In the “Unstoppable” episode, written almost a year ago by veteran Julie Martin and showrunner Rick Eid, the Trump-esque character, played by Gary Cole, is a wealthy and boorish man who makes a run for the White House, but his plan might be thwarted by a woman who accuses him of raping her.

“Unstoppable” first was slated for October 12, then pushed to October 26 and then postponed until after the elections and slated for November 16 amid sexual harassment and assault allegations against Trump by multiple women following the October 7 release of the infamous 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which Trump made lewd comments about groping women to Billy Bush. Following Trump’s surprise Nov. 8 victory, the episode was quietly pulled from the Nov. 16 and pushed to 2017.

At TCA in January, Law & Order boss Dick Wolf said, I have not been informed when it’s going to air,” adding, “I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know.”

NBC had no comment whether the episode would air over the summer, next season or at all. Meanwhile, CBS All Access’s The Good Fight did an episode about a case of a writer being sued by his former employer, a TV network, over writing an episode about a Donald Trump character caught in a sexual-assault scandal.