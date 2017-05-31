President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning addressed Kathy Griffin’s decision the previous day to release images of a photo shoot in which she held up a “decapitated” head of President Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Griffin apologized late Tuesday, hours after the photos and video of the photo shoot went public and were blasted by both the left and the right.“I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” Griffin said in a video released Tuesday afternoon, several hours after her grisly “gag” caused her to trend worldwide on Twitter. “I crossed the line…. I went way too far, ” Griffin said – same criticisms having been tearing across social media and the TV landscape since TMZ published the photo and photo-shoot video. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people…I get it,” Griffin added