President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning addressed Kathy Griffin’s decision the previous day to release images of a photo shoot in which she held up a “decapitated” head of President Donald Trump.
Griffin apologized late Tuesday, hours after the photos and video of the photo shoot went public and were blasted by both the left and the right.“I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” Griffin said in a video released Tuesday afternoon, several hours after her grisly “gag” caused her to trend worldwide on Twitter. “I crossed the line…. I went way too far, ” Griffin said – same criticisms having been tearing across social media and the TV landscape since TMZ published the photo and photo-shoot video. “The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people…I get it,” Griffin added
From my understanding, Trump and Griffin actually know each other. Griffin realized this was not a good idea after she saw the negative feedback and pulled it. I think she is ashamed.
Kathy Griffin clearly illustrated her never-ending lust to stay in the public eye by doing a really stupid thing with the photo. It is not the first or last self promotion for Griffin no matter how tacky. She has to stay in the media eye.
For the same reasons, Trump does equally tacky things every day through his tweets, words and actions. The Donald and Kathy are probably are the perfect couple. who together set the bar for civility at the bottom. Both are disgusting human beings.
They belong together.