Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to establish a “secret” and “secure” backchannel with the Kremlin, which he hoped the Russian embassy in this country would help facilitate, the Washington Post reported Friday night.

This one day after WaPo reported Kusher had come under FBI scrutiny, a report that seemed to confirm Kushner was that senior White House official close to Trump who had been reported to be a “person of interest” in the FBI’s Russia probe.

“Ambassador Sergei Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner, son-in-law and confidant to then-President-elect Trump, made the proposal during a meeting on Dec. 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by U.S. officials,” WaPo reported Friday night.

Since-sacked National Security Adviser Michael Flynn attended that meeting, the newspaper claimed. Even Kislyak was gobsmacked by Kusher’s risky proposition, the paper said.

WaPo noted it first got wind of this intel back in December via anonymous letter, and acknowledged it might be Russian fake news. But, the paper said, officials who looked at the letter this week said they had the same info on the secret-channel conversation.

Thunderous silence from the White House on this information, WaPo reports.