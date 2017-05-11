Ousted FBI director James Comey was a “showboat” and “grandstander” who needed to go, President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt.

Trump acknowledged he’d asked Comey whether he was under investigation for alleged ties to Russia’s effort to interfere with the 2016 election .

Asked why his letter firing Comey included a sentence in which he claimed Comey said three times he was not under investigation, Trump responded “because he told me.”

“I actually asked him” if I was under investigation, Trump said, noting that he spoke with Comey on that subject three times. Once it was over dinner – which Trump said Comey asked for because he wanted to keep his job, though Trump almost immediately walked that back.

The other two times Trump says Comey assured him he was not under investigation by the FBI came via phone.

“I said, if it’s possible would you let me know, ‘Am I under investigation?’,” Trump said of one of those phone calls. “He said, ‘You are not under investigation’.”

When Holt noted that claim seems to contradict Comey having said the FBI has an ongoing investigation into possible Trump campaign associates’ contacts with Russian agents working to impact the election outcome, Trump responded:

“I know I’m not under investigation. Me personally. I’m not talking about campaign, or anything else.”