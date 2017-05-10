The evening Donald Trump sacked FBI director James Comey, MSNBC finished first in the news demographic, and Fox News Channel finished No. 3 out of three.

FNC finished first in overall audience with coverage of Trump’s stunning Comey firing.

MSNBC logged 738K news-demo viewers in primetime. CNN followed with 719K news demo viewers. FNC averaged 700K in the key news sales demographic, age 25-54.

The spread was bigger in total viewers: FNC led primetime with 3.3M primetime viewers, MSNBC logged 2.9M and CNN averaged 1.9M.

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show was No. 1 across all of cable news in the demo, and logged her second best total-viewer haul ever – 3.354M viewers – behind only her March 14 program, in which she got her hands on a Trump tax report.