Updated with details: President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday afternoon.
In a statement, Trump’s White House said Comey was informed he has been “terminated and removed from office” based on the recomendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.
“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” the statement said.
The firing comes the same day Comey, an Obama appointee, came under fire for misstating in recent testimony that Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin had forwarded thousands of emails to her then husband Anthony Weiner.
Comey, who Hillary Clinton recently credited with costing her the 2016 election, also is known for having knocked down Trump’s Twitter claim he’d been wiretapped by Obama.
The stunning news took TV news outlets by surprise, Comey being considered untouchable while he was heading the investigation into Russian meddling during the election. The FBI had confirmed in July it was engaged in a criminal investigations of improper connections between Trump associates and Russia – an investigation that continues.
Comey was informed of his ouster via a letter hand delivered to his office. In that letter Trump said:
“I have accepted the recommendations, and you are hereby terminated and removed from office effective immediately.”
The letter also says:
“While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless, concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau. It is essential that we find new leadership in the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”
Trump made the move while Comey was out of town – in Los Angeles for a recruiting event set for tonight:
Among the strong reax in TV News punditry, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin called it a thing that “happens in non-democracies” and comparing it closely to October 20, 1973 when President Nixon fired Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. That move, Toobin insisted, let to Nixon’s resignation.
“This is not normal, this is not politics as usual. This is something completely outside how American law is supposed to work,” Toobin said.
MSNBC’s Pete Williams, meanwhile, reported senior FBI officials “had no idea this was coming” and “they are in shock there.”
In the rationale for the firing, Trump included docs from the AG and Deputy AG saying Comey has been sacked because of the way he handled public statements about the investigation, and then a re-opening of the probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the election – moves that had delighted then-candidate Donald Trump.
And faster than you can say “where’s those clips,” TV news outlets dredged up clips of candidate Trump, in October days before the election, praising Comey for something that, on May 9, he fired him for. Back then, Trump said “tt took guts ,” that Comey had restored his reputation and “did the right thing.”
That queued up talk among news outlets Trump in reality is trying to get out from under FBI’s Russia investigation, with more than one TV pundit described Trump’s rationale for the firing as a decision searching for a reason.
Julian Assange pounced on the news:
More to come…
Erik Pederson and Dominic Patten contributed to this report
Good, I hope Chris Christy gets the job
Clearly TERRIFIED over the Russian investigation. can he legally do that? Now, we have o protections except his flunky Jeff Sessions??? WTF???
LOL
Best way to “end” an FBI investigation into Trump administration ties to Russia…..fire the FBI director!!!!! I can’t wait for Steven Colbert & Seth Meyers to grapple with this Trump decision.
Maybe Colbert can do the investigation 🤣🤣🤣
Now you libs love Comey? And don’t you mean that Colbert’s and Meyers “writers” are going to grapple with this? Neither one of them could ad-lib a burp at Burger King.
Lol, democrats have been screaming for Comey to be fired for months.
Trump = Straight Up Gangsta
Banana Republicans
So if you’re not for Dump then your ass is grass. And i spelled his name wrong for good reason.
So after all this time what does The FBI have on Trump and Putin ?
Verifiable FACTS please.
Comey let the Clinton crime squad off the hook for the unsecured and very hack able home brew server
Not to mention the Wiener computer with 100’s of classified doc’s
“Intent” to commit a crime is not required by the secure records law(s)
Comey allowed Obama’s AG to interfere with the FBI – just like Nixon did in Watergate
The right thing was a Grand Jury to decide if indictments were to be issued
Grand Jury would permit Subpoena power and all interviews under oath
The Clinton interview was not recorded !
And not given under oath !
Comey gave HC the smack down of all smack downs in front of congress –
And then let her and the Clinton “Gang”
Get away with 100’s of Felony counts
That was his time to expose AG Loretta Lynch and Obama for quashing his investigation
AG lynch cut a deal with Bill on the tarmack-
P.S. No we did not mean “wipe” the server with a rag HC