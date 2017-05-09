Updated with details: President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, Trump’s White House said Comey was informed he has been “terminated and removed from office” based on the recomendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” the statement said.

The firing comes the same day Comey, an Obama appointee, came under fire for misstating in recent testimony that Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin had forwarded thousands of emails to her then husband Anthony Weiner.

Comey, who Hillary Clinton recently credited with costing her the 2016 election, also is known for having knocked down Trump’s Twitter claim he’d been wiretapped by Obama.

The stunning news took TV news outlets by surprise, Comey being considered untouchable while he was heading the investigation into Russian meddling during the election. The FBI had confirmed in July it was engaged in a criminal investigations of improper connections between Trump associates and Russia – an investigation that continues.

Comey was informed of his ouster via a letter hand delivered to his office. In that letter Trump said:

“I have accepted the recommendations, and you are hereby terminated and removed from office effective immediately.”

The letter also says:

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless, concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau. It is essential that we find new leadership in the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

Trump made the move while Comey was out of town – in Los Angeles for a recruiting event set for tonight:

Among the strong reax in TV News punditry, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin called it a thing that “happens in non-democracies” and comparing it closely to October 20, 1973 when President Nixon fired Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. That move, Toobin insisted, let to Nixon’s resignation.

“This is not normal, this is not politics as usual. This is something completely outside how American law is supposed to work,” Toobin said.

MSNBC’s Pete Williams, meanwhile, reported senior FBI officials “had no idea this was coming” and “they are in shock there.”

In the rationale for the firing, Trump included docs from the AG and Deputy AG saying Comey has been sacked because of the way he handled public statements about the investigation, and then a re-opening of the probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails during the election – moves that had delighted then-candidate Donald Trump.

And faster than you can say “where’s those clips,” TV news outlets dredged up clips of candidate Trump, in October days before the election, praising Comey for something that, on May 9, he fired him for. Back then, Trump said “tt took guts ,” that Comey had restored his reputation and “did the right thing.”

That queued up talk among news outlets Trump in reality is trying to get out from under FBI’s Russia investigation, with more than one TV pundit described Trump’s rationale for the firing as a decision searching for a reason.

Julian Assange pounced on the news:

WikiLeaks would be happy to consider hiring James Comey to help lead its DC office should he like to properly investigate the US government. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 9, 2017

Erik Pederson and Dominic Patten contributed to this report