After reporters were told the White House found it startling Democrats weren’t elated that President Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, Trump took to twitter to blast Dems for not sticking to White House script:

Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

Meanwhile the Nixon library has taken issue with Dems, and journalists, who have compared Trump’s sudden sacking of Comey with President Richard Nixon’s so-called Saturday Night Massacre. That’s the name given to Nixon’s firing of independent special prosecutor Archibald Cox, appointed by then Attorney General Elliot Richardson to investigate the break-in at DNC offices in the Watergate Hotel: