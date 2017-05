Donald Trump on Tuesday night introduced the world to “covfefe” – no doubt something he learned about during his recent overseas trip:

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Almost immediately, #covfefe began to trend worldwide on , as Trump followers wondered how they could learn more, what is the correct pronunciation, and if this, after all, is the moment Donald Trump became President of the United States, as political pundits on TV news programs keep promising:

I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

This is the moment Donald Trump became President of the United States. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/JW2ZBMiReq — Reynaldo Rojo (@reyrojo13) May 31, 2017

#covfefe is code to the Russians. Stay alert, NORAD! — Joe Remi (@JosephRemiB) May 31, 2017

"Covfefe is a great word, period!"

– Sean Spicer, tomorrow — david nuzzy nussbaum (@theNuzzy) May 31, 2017