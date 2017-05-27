We all know from his well-applauded appearance at UTA’s pre-Oscar rally in February and the fact that he is a Democrat aiming to be California’s next Governor that Gavin Newsom is no fan of Donald Trump. However, today the current Lt. Governor of the Golden State unflatteringly put the former Celebrity Apprentice host in the world of another unscripted series – and there was truly no love lost, to put it mildly, in Newsom’s mocking of Trump over the President’s just completed trip to Europe.

Hoping to succeed Jerry Brown in the state’s top spot next year, Newsom took to social media Saturday over the President’s decision to delay if he’ll join with the other G7 leaders on acknowledging the threat posed by climate change and keeping the United States among the 195 signatories to last year’s much heralded Paris Accords.

Of course, political rivals have been using social media to tweak each other frequently the past few years and few have the success at it like Trump has shown. However, today Newsom tagged Trump with the sometimes cheesy format of ABC’s The Bachelor and added some bathroom humor seemingly straight out of the mouth of CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Will @realDonaldTrump give the Paris Accord his final rose? Or will he take an irreparable dump on our planet? Find out after the break! https://t.co/t6kMOV5rYb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 27, 2017

The somewhat cheeky and somewhat crass tweet by the potential successor to Jerry Brown was in response to a tweet by Trump earlier today:

I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2017

Last week in a live TV back and forth with conservative pundit Jeffrey Lord, the AC360 host blurted out “if he took a dump on his desk, you would defend it,” in reference to the ex-Reagan aide’s latest attempt justification for Trump. In that particular case, Lord was dismissing the significance of Trump having reportedly called now canned FBI Director James Comey a “nut job.”

Realizing his over reach, Cooper soon afterwards apologized for his “crude sentence” and Lord, in the words of my colleague Greg Evans, let “bygones be bygones” on May 19 online.

Now word yet from current Bachelor Nick Viall or show creator Mike Fleiss about the comparison made by the ex-husband of Fox News Channel’s The Five co-host and potential Trump Press Secretary Kimberly Guilfoyle today – or from the President himself. But being that Trump is on Air Force One flying back from Europe right now, you never know.