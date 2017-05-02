The Trump campaign is thumping its chest over CNN’s insistence it remove the “Fake News” graphic from its ad celebrating President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

In a page right out of the old PETA Super Bowl Ad Playbook, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. says it tried to book the “First 100 Days” ad on CNN — the cable news network that Trump most loves to describe as “fake” and “failing,” which begs the question why bother with the booking.

In addition to a screen grab of CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, the ad’s graphic in question also includes screen grabs of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell

and Rachel Maddow, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and CBS’s Scott Pelley – no Fox News Channel. “FAKE NEWS” is plastered over their faces.

PETA for a period would make ad for each Super Bowl that the animal rights org knew would never pass scrutiny by the game broadcasting network’s standards police – lingerie-clad models getting naughty with vegetables, a pizza delivery guy who can’t deliver “the sausage,” a bar filled with milk-guzzling coeds who bare their udders, etc. PETA would then issue a news release, announcing its ad had been banned from the Super Bowl with a link to the spot on YouTube. Reporters lapped it up and a good time was had by all.

In one of those incredible coincidences, Donald Trump for President, Inc. issued a news release. With a link to the ad:

NEW YORK, NY – Today, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc was stopped by the mainstream media from running a new television ad on CNN. The new television ad entitled “First 100 Days” highlights the President’s first 100 days in office; exhibiting clear vision, resolute leadership, and an uncompromising dedication to the American people, just as he promised throughout his campaign. Click to Watch The “First 100 Days” Ad The campaign is continuing President Trump’s approach of reaching out to the American people by directly highlighting his work over the first 100 days with this ad as well as fighting back against the continued media bias. “It is absolutely shameful to see the media blocking the positive message that President Trump is trying to share with the country. It’s clear that CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative,” said Michael Glassner, Executive Director. CNN takes issue with the ad’s message calling out the mainstream media for peddling fake news and not reporting on the fact that President Trump is making America great again.

In its news release, Donald Trump for President, Inc. did not mention if it had booked the ad on Fox News Channel, which would reach a larger audience than on CNN, or on MSNBC which, in April, delivered a larger overall audience than CNN in total day for a second straight month.

CNN, meanwhile, has acknowledged the booking, and says it has asked the graphic to be removed per network policy: