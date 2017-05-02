Sonia Coleman, Disney’s former VP of Corporate Human Resources, has moved to the Disney | ABC Television Group as SVP of Human Resources. Coleman replaces Steve Milovich, who, after 40 years in the industry and 15 years with The Walt Disney Company, announced his plans to retire in March.

In her new position, Coleman will be responsible for all employee development, compensation, organization development, employee relations, diversity, recruitment and employee operations for Disney | ABC’s portfolio of businesses.

In her previous role as vice president, Human Resources, Coleman oversaw HR strategy, change management initiatives, organizational development and engagement strategies for Disney’s Corporate, enterprise, and cross-functional employees, and served as the lead HR business partner to the Company’s senior corporate executives.

Prior to moving to Corporate, Coleman led an HR Business Partner function for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media employees.