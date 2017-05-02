Disney unveiled the Disney Digital Network, which utilizes creators and brands from its Maker Studios, at the IAB Digital Content NewFronts Tuesday in New York.

The network, which Disney says reaches over one billion followers, combines more than 300 social media channels and includes Disney’s in-house branded content service, Disney Co/Op. The network will be made up of existing Disney editorial brands including Oh My Disney, Disney Style, Disney Family, Babble, Polaris, and StarWars.com and Star Wars App.

In December, Disney folded Maker’s digital operation into its content and media business division, with a plan to shift the focus of Maker’s shortform content to build a digital media network targeting millennials and kids.

“With an audience of over one billion highly-engaged followers, the Disney Digital Network is one of the most impactful publishers in digital media,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media. “This network extends our stories to the platforms Gen Z and Millennial audiences are on every day, with diverse editorial voices that integrate top creators and influencers.”

Disney Co/Op also leverages partnerships with top social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook through Facebook Anthology, which pairs publishers with Facebook advertising insights. Several new Facebook Anthology video programs will launch later this year.

“This network is our response to how our advertising partners have been telling us they want to engage audiences: with high-quality content, mobile formats including micro-content and short-form video, social media influencers, and diverse distribution options across all major platforms,” said Rita Ferro, President of Sales, Disney-ABC Television Group. “We can now connect these opportunities with first-party data, proprietary insights, quality of service, and brand safety. This is something only Disney can deliver and we are excited to bring this incredible opportunity to the advertising community.”

Disney’s slate includes Science and Star Wars, an episodic series that explores the parallels between science fantasy and the real-world scientific breakthroughs the saga has inspired; Club Mickey Mouse, a digital-first variety series that celebrates the original show through a new, diverse cast of young creators; and animated action-comedy COIN, an animated action-comedy on Polaris that follows a team of misfits tasked to save their world.

Here is the complete slate:

Science and Star Wars: An episodic series that explores, explains, and demonstrates the parallels between the science fantasy of Star Wars and the real-world scientific breakthroughs the saga has inspired. Join show host Anthony Carboni and his rotating roster of IBM Researchers, scientific experts, guest stars, and Watson, to explore and experiment with technology that isn’t so far, far away anymore. Presented by IBM; Facebook exclusive through Facebook Anthology

Oh My Disney Show, Season 2: Comedy, news, trends, and sketches combine in this always-on show built for every Disney fan’s feed.

Club Mickey Mouse: Club Mickey Mouse is a digital-first variety show that celebrates the original show of yesteryear but brings it into the present-day with a diverse cast of talented young creators, and, of course, everyone’s favorite mouse. Presented by HP Inc.; Facebook exclusive through Facebook Anthology.

Disney IRL: Oh My Disney brings iconic animated Disney characters and moments to real life, surprising people on location and our viewers at home.

COIN: COIN is an animated action-comedy on Polaris with a distinct, game-inspired aesthetic that follows a team of misfits tasked to save their world. Brought together by time traveling robot Crohnobot, Donovan (a gruff plumber quick to anger), Kid Victory (a master of weaponry), and the Sisters Vicious (twin masters of illusion who hate each other) must defeat super-villain Gamovah and retrieve the coin of Chorder before it’s too late.

Disney Design Challenge: The best and brightest young designers are invited to push the boundaries of their art form to create beautiful, innovative, and memorable works inspired by Disney films. In the first season, we challenge students in the fashion design program at Otis College of Art and Design to create an eight-look clothing line inspired by Disney’s “Frozen.”

Disney Magical Starts: This show is for the parents who want to spend more time creating experiences with their kids, but don’t know where to start. Our host parents and their kids help you tackle every day, and every new season, from holidays to back-to-school, with meal ideas, activities, crafts, tips, and more. And with a little help from our beloved Disney characters, family time is even more magical.