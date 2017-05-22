The Directors Guild of America has set the 2018 date for its 70th Annual DGA Awards, and announced the timeline for other key events. The 2018 awards show will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees will be announced on January 11, 2018 and Television, Commercial, and Documentary nominees will be announced on January 10, 2018.
DGA members will be able to vote online between November 29, 2017 – January 10, 2018 for Feature Film Nominations; between December 11, 2017 – January 8, 2018 for Television Nominations in five categories; and between January 11, 2018 – February 2, 2018 for the Feature Film Award. All voting will continue to take place online. The DGA will also continue to allow Feature Film screeners to be distributed to members for Awards consideration. The complete schedule of key dates is included below.
Complete DGA Awards Schedule:
FEATURE FILM AWARD
Online voting for Feature Film Nominations opens Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Deadline to vote online for Feature Film Nominations Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Announce Five Feature Film Nominees Thursday, January 11, 2018
Online voting for Feature Film Award opens Thursday, January 11, 2018
Membership Screenings of Five Nominated Feature Films Mon-Fri, January 15-19, 2018
Deadline to vote online for Feature Film Award Friday, February 2, 2018
TELEVISION AWARDS
Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online Monday, October 2, 2017
Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries Friday, December 1, 2017
Online voting for Television Nominations opens Monday, December 11, 2017
Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations Monday, January 8, 2018
Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees Wednesday, January 10, 2018
FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD
Entry Forms for First-Time Feature Film Director available online Tuesday, September 5, 2017
For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release
during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017, the deadline is: Friday, October 6, 2017
For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release
during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017, the deadline is: Friday, November 10, 2017
Announce Five First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees Thursday, January 11, 2018
DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Entry Form for Documentary available online Wednesday, September 6, 2017
For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast
during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017, the deadline is: Monday, October 2, 2017
For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast
during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017, the deadline is: Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Announce Documentary Nominees Wednesday, January 10, 2018
70th ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER
Dinner Reservation Forms Available Friday, December 1, 2017
Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms Friday, January 26, 2018
DGA Awards Dinner, Beverly Hilton Hotel Saturday, February 3, 2018
BMW is returning for the fifth year as the Exclusive Automotive Sponsor of the 70th Annual DGA Awards.
