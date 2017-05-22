The Directors Guild of America has set the 2018 date for its 70th Annual DGA Awards, and announced the timeline for other key events. The 2018 awards show will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees will be announced on January 11, 2018 and Television, Commercial, and Documentary nominees will be announced on January 10, 2018.

DGA members will be able to vote online between November 29, 2017 – January 10, 2018 for Feature Film Nominations; between December 11, 2017 – January 8, 2018 for Television Nominations in five categories; and between January 11, 2018 – February 2, 2018 for the Feature Film Award. All voting will continue to take place online. The DGA will also continue to allow Feature Film screeners to be distributed to members for Awards consideration. The complete schedule of key dates is included below.

Complete DGA Awards Schedule:

FEATURE FILM AWARD Online voting for Feature Film Nominations opens Wednesday, November 29, 2017 Deadline to vote online for Feature Film Nominations Wednesday, January 10, 2018 Announce Five Feature Film Nominees Thursday, January 11, 2018 Online voting for Feature Film Award opens Thursday, January 11, 2018 Membership Screenings of Five Nominated Feature Films Mon-Fri, January 15-19, 2018 Deadline to vote online for Feature Film Award Friday, February 2, 2018 TELEVISION AWARDS Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online Monday, October 2, 2017 Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries Friday, December 1, 2017 Online voting for Television Nominations opens Monday, December 11, 2017 Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations Monday, January 8, 2018 Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees Wednesday, January 10, 2018 FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD Entry Forms for First-Time Feature Film Director available online Tuesday, September 5, 2017 For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release

during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017, the deadline is: Friday, October 6, 2017 For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release

during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017, the deadline is: Friday, November 10, 2017 Announce Five First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees Thursday, January 11, 2018 DOCUMENTARY AWARD Entry Form for Documentary available online Wednesday, September 6, 2017 For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast

during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2017, the deadline is: Monday, October 2, 2017 For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast

during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2017, the deadline is: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 Announce Documentary Nominees Wednesday, January 10, 2018 70th ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER Dinner Reservation Forms Available Friday, December 1, 2017 Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms Friday, January 26, 2018 DGA Awards Dinner, Beverly Hilton Hotel Saturday, February 3, 2018

BMW is returning for the fifth year as the Exclusive Automotive Sponsor of the 70th Annual DGA Awards.