Chloe Zhao’s The Rider has taken the Art Cinema Award in the Directors’ Fortnight section here at the Cannes Film Festival. Although the Fortnight is a non-competitive sidebar, partners of the Société des Réalisateurs Français, the French directors’ guild that organizes the event, do attribute honors.

Related
Croisette Queen Nicole Kidman On Coming To The Fest With Four Films & The Runaway Success Of 'Big Little Lies' -- Cannes

This is a big win for Zhao who was also one of Deadline’s Ones to Watch this year. After 2015’s Songs My Brother Taught Me, it confirms her status as an up-and-comer to keep an eye on. Sony Pictures Classics recently picked up several territories on the film.

The Rider focuses on a young cowboy who suffers a near-fatal rodeo injury and undertakes a search for a new identity, and what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

Also taking laurels tonight are Retour A Genoa City by Benoît Grimalt; and A Ciambra from Jonas Carpignano with the Label Cinema Europa (Sundance Selects took it this week). The SACD prize went to Claire Denis” Un Beau Soleil and, in a tie, Philippe Garrel’s L’Amant D’Un Jour.

Earlier, from a jury headed by Cristian Mungiu, the Cinéfondation and Short Films Jury announced their 2017 Cannes winners. They are listed below:

First Prize
Paul Est La (Paul Is Here)
Dir. Valentina Maurel Insas
Belgium

Second Prize
Heyvan (AniMal)
Dir. Bahram & Bahman ARK
Iranian National School of Cinema, Iran

Third Prize
Deux Égarés Sont Morts (Two Youths Died)
Dir. Tommaso Usberti
La Femis, France