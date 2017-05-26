Chloe Zhao’s The Rider has taken the Art Cinema Award in the Directors’ Fortnight section here at the Cannes Film Festival. Although the Fortnight is a non-competitive sidebar, partners of the Société des Réalisateurs Français, the French directors’ guild that organizes the event, do attribute honors.

This is a big win for Zhao who was also one of Deadline’s Ones to Watch this year. After 2015’s Songs My Brother Taught Me, it confirms her status as an up-and-comer to keep an eye on. Sony Pictures Classics recently picked up several territories on the film.

The Rider focuses on a young cowboy who suffers a near-fatal rodeo injury and undertakes a search for a new identity, and what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.

Also taking laurels tonight are Retour A Genoa City by Benoît Grimalt; and A Ciambra from Jonas Carpignano with the Label Cinema Europa (Sundance Selects took it this week). The SACD prize went to Claire Denis” Un Beau Soleil and, in a tie, Philippe Garrel’s L’Amant D’Un Jour.

Earlier, from a jury headed by Cristian Mungiu, the Cinéfondation and Short Films Jury announced their 2017 Cannes winners. They are listed below:

First Prize

Paul Est La (Paul Is Here)

Dir. Valentina Maurel Insas

Belgium

Second Prize

Heyvan (AniMal)

Dir. Bahram & Bahman ARK

Iranian National School of Cinema, Iran

Third Prize

Deux Égarés Sont Morts (Two Youths Died)

Dir. Tommaso Usberti

La Femis, France