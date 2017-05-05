EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver are set to star in Poms, a comedy about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Nick Meyer’s Sierra/Affinity is producing, financing and handling international sales for the project and will shop it to buyers in Cannes this month.

Acclaimed documentary helmer Zara Hayes, who’s best known for her doc The Battle of the Sexes, directs from a script written by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson. Kelly McCormick produces along with Mad as Birds Films and Rose Pictures’ Rose Ganguzza. Sierra/Affinity’s Meyer and Marc Schaberg are exec producing the project. WME Global is repping domestic rights.

Keaton’s got buckets of experience in the comedy department and after winning an Oscar in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, she has been nominated for Best Actress awards for her role in Something’s Gotta Give as well as Marvin’s Room and Reds. She recently provided the voice for Pixar’s Finding Dory and will appear in the HBO miniseries The Young Pope with Jude Law.

Weaver has twice been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her roles in gritty Australian crime drama Animal Kingdom as well as David O. Russell’s comedy Silver Linings Playbook. Upcoming projects for the Aussie thesp include Ben Falcone’s Life of the Party for New Line Cinema and James Franco’s The Disaster Artist for Warner Bros.

Brit indie production outfit Mad as Birds is currently filming Gerard Butler and Peter Mullan starrer Keepers while Rose Ganguzza is presently filming Fatima with Harvey Keitel and Sonia Braga as well as Julian Fellowes’ The Chaperone.

Keaton is repped by WME. Weaver is repped by ICM Partners, Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek. Hayes is repped by United Agents.