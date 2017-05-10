TNT will air the AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Diane Keaton on at 10 PM ET/PT on June 15, the network said this morning. The one-hour special will be followed by encore presentation on sister network Turner Classic Movies, which will re-run it July 31 as part of a night of Keaton-starring films Reds and Manhattan Murder Mystery.

The Oscar winner and four-time nominee will be feted with the American Film Institue’s 45th annual award on June 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The AFI’s highest honor is presented to “one whose talent has in a fundamental way advanced the film art; whose accomplishment has been acknowledged by scholars, critics, professional peers and the general public; and whose work has stood the test of time.”

TNT has aird the past five AFI tributes.