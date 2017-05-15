In his first appointments as the new national executive director of the DGA, Russ Hollander has promoted Danny Bush to associate national executive director and Cynthia Tollett to assistant executive director.

Bush, whose new title includes Western executive director, will join fellow associate national executive directors Bryan Unger and David Korduner in focusing on the growing challenges of national and international representation of directors and their teams in all genres represented by the DGA. He also will continue his regional responsibility, as western executive director, for administration of the West Coast office. Bush will report to Hollander.

Tollett, who was associate general counsel in the guild’s legal department, will step into a new role overseeing the signatories department and will be more involved in the enforcement of the guild’s contracts. She will report to Bush.

“I am pleased that Danny will be joining Bryan and David in focusing on the big-picture issues affecting our members as the film and TV landscape continues to shift technologically and globally,” Hollander said. “Cynthia has been an invaluable part of our legal team with a deep understanding of our guild’s contracts, and our members will benefit as she applies her expertise in this new role.”

Bush joined the DGA staff in 2012 as an assistant executive director in the guild’s Los Angeles headquarters, focusing on areas related to representation, contract enforcement and organizing. He was promoted to Western executive director in 2015, overseeing a substantial expansion of the guild’s contracts department, as well as the growing Western field representative program that visits members on film, TV and commercial sets, sporting events, and local stations across the country and in Canada. He was formerly an attorney with the Bush Gottlieb law firm.

Tollett joined the DGA staff in 2009 as an attorney and was promoted in 2015 to associate general counsel. She came to the guild from the Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton law firm.