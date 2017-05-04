Erica Jacquez will join the Directors Guild of America as Executive in Charge of Government Affairs later this month. The hire was announced today by DGA Russell Hollander, DGA’s Associate National Executive Director.

Jacquez, who joins from AltaMed Health Services, will be responsible for the Guild’s federal legislative and governmental work and will serve as a DGA advocate on such issues as intellectual property, copyright and anti-piracy protections; federal and state incentives for runaway film and television production; and issues relating to the protection of DGA members’ creative and economic rights.

Jacquez will also coordinate and manage the work of the DGA Political Action Committee and DGA PAC Leadership Council. She comes on board following the retirement of longtime government affairs executive Kathy Garmezy.

At AltaMed – a network of community health care providers throughout Southern California – Jacquez was Associate Vice President of Government Relations. She previously served as a legislative analyst at the White House Office of Management and Budget and as a Congressional Relations Officer at the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

“We are very pleased to have Erica join our executive staff,” said Hollander. “Her deep experience in government affairs and in D.C. will be a significant asset in advocating for our members on the critical policy issues that impact their work and economic and creative rights. We look forward to putting her expertise to use on behalf of our membership.”