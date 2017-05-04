The DGA has set the cast for its first TV director mentorship and professional development program for guild members. Part of the DGA’s Director Development Initiative, the new program builds upon the Guild’s expanded talent development lineup and push for industry inclusion. See the full list of participants below.

The program pairs early-career directors (Protégés) with veteran TV directors (Mentors) who will serve as their professional guides to the working world of episodic television throughout the 2017-18 season. Participants in the structured, intensive career development program are matched based on their work experience, interpersonal chemistry and mutual craft interests to ensure a fulfilling experience.

In addition to one-on-one coaching, Protégés will benefit from craft and career seminars as well as group activities with all Mentors. Last month, as part of the Director Development Initiative, Protégés engaged in a concentrated three-day DGA craft workshop.

“With television directing jobs on the rise and more industry employers heeding the call for director diversity, our members have told us that they are seeking career-development resources to help set them up for success,” said DGA President Paris Barclay, who will be among the Mentors. “And the DGA has the best resources in the world – a deep well of talent made up of seasoned TV directors who are dedicated and eager to give back to their Guild and share their years of expert experience with the next generation.”

The 2017 Protégé participants are:

Heather Cappiello

Efrain Cortes

Daniella Eisman

Liz R. Hinlein

A. Laura James

Lena Khan

Paige Morrow Kimball

Steven J. Kung

Jessica Lowrey

Kimberly Anne McCullough

Ramaa D. Mosley

Steven T. Murashige

Kim O. Nguyen

Viet Nguyen

Jerry Pyle

Pascui Rivas

Luciano Saber

Marcus C. Stokes

Valerie Heather Weiss

Aprill Lynn Winney

The 2017 Mentor participants are:

Allan Arkush

Jamie Merrill Babbit

Norberto Barba

Paris Barclay

Andy Cadiff

Roxann Dawson

Bill D’Elia

Rodrigo Garcia

Lesli Linka Glatter

Todd Holland

Michael Katleman

Bob Koherr

Gail Mancuso

Tawnia McKiernan

Terrence O’Hara

Ed Ornelas

Bethany Rooney

David R. Semel

Ron Underwood

Andrew R. Wolk