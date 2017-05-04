The DGA has set the cast for its first TV director mentorship and professional development program for guild members. Part of the DGA’s Director Development Initiative, the new program builds upon the Guild’s expanded talent development lineup and push for industry inclusion. See the full list of participants below.
The program pairs early-career directors (Protégés) with veteran TV directors (Mentors) who will serve as their professional guides to the working world of episodic television throughout the 2017-18 season. Participants in the structured, intensive career development program are matched based on their work experience, interpersonal chemistry and mutual craft interests to ensure a fulfilling experience.
In addition to one-on-one coaching, Protégés will benefit from craft and career seminars as well as group activities with all Mentors. Last month, as part of the Director Development Initiative, Protégés engaged in a concentrated three-day DGA craft workshop.
“With television directing jobs on the rise and more industry employers heeding the call for director diversity, our members have told us that they are seeking career-development resources to help set them up for success,” said DGA President Paris Barclay, who will be among the Mentors. “And the DGA has the best resources in the world – a deep well of talent made up of seasoned TV directors who are dedicated and eager to give back to their Guild and share their years of expert experience with the next generation.”
The 2017 Protégé participants are:
Heather Cappiello
Efrain Cortes
Daniella Eisman
Liz R. Hinlein
A. Laura James
Lena Khan
Paige Morrow Kimball
Steven J. Kung
Jessica Lowrey
Kimberly Anne McCullough
Ramaa D. Mosley
Steven T. Murashige
Kim O. Nguyen
Viet Nguyen
Jerry Pyle
Pascui Rivas
Luciano Saber
Marcus C. Stokes
Valerie Heather Weiss
Aprill Lynn Winney
The 2017 Mentor participants are:
Allan Arkush
Jamie Merrill Babbit
Norberto Barba
Paris Barclay
Andy Cadiff
Roxann Dawson
Bill D’Elia
Rodrigo Garcia
Lesli Linka Glatter
Todd Holland
Michael Katleman
Bob Koherr
Gail Mancuso
Tawnia McKiernan
Terrence O’Hara
Ed Ornelas
Bethany Rooney
David R. Semel
Ron Underwood
Andrew R. Wolk
