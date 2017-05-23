EXCLUSIVE: Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, Robert Pugh and Rebecca Root have joined Keira Knightley and Dominic West for upcoming production Colette, which is set to begin shooting this week in the UK, Hungary and France.

Still Alice helmer Wash Westmoreland will direct the project about the French novelist who wrote Gigi and Cheri. He co-wrote the script with the late Richard Glatzer with revisions by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Killer Films’ Pamela Koffler and Number 9 Films’ Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley produce with Killer Films’ Christine Vachon and Bold Films’ Michel Litvak and Gary Michael Walters. Svetlana Metkina will exec produce under the Bold UK banner. Project is supported by the BFI.

Story follows unconventional country girl Gabrielle Sidonie Colette (Knightley) who has married charismatic egomaniacal writer Willy (West) who is fourteen years her senior. Willy introduces Colette to the hedonistic world of artistic Paris, where her creative appetite is sparked. Willy permits Colette to write her novels only if she does so in his name. The phenomenal success of her Claudine novel series makes Willy a famous writer and Colette and Willy the first modern celebrity couple. Although, the lack of recognition for her work begins to gnaw on Colette and their marriage starts to internally combust.

“We’re delighted to reunite Killer Films after the phenomenal global success of Patricia Highsmith’s unofficial autobiography Carol, on another story of a female twentieth century literary icon, the fabulously talented Colette,” said Karlsen. “Colette’s struggles with finding her voice in an exciting turn of the century belle époque Paris, draws instant parallels with female artists today and is a tailor-made role for one of the world’s leading actors, Keira Knightley.”

HanWay Films is handling international sales for Colette, with WME Global overseeing the U.S. sale.