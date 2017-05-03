Denée Benton, hailed as Broadway’s new “It” girl, has signed with WME on the heels of landing a Tony nomination for her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Benton, who only graduated from Carnegie Mellon in 2014, this morning was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. She stars opposite fellow nominee Josh Groban in the breakout production which garnered the most Tony nominations of any show this year, 12.

“I am over the moon with gratitude and excitement,” Denton told Deadline following the news of her Tony nomination. “I feel as if God has been watching my day dreams and here they are unfolding before my eyes

Benton’s performance in Natasha also was nominated for a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

Benton previously starred as Nabulungi in the West End and US National Tour of The Book Of Mormon. Her regional credits include Annie, Sunset Boulevard, and Fiddler On The Roof at Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera.

Last year, Benton made her screen debut with a major role on the second season of Lifetime series UnReal, with her Ruby Carter quickly emerging as a fan favorite.

Benton will continue to be repped by Perennial Entertainment and Shreck Rose.