Chris Fedak-Greg Berlanti grama Deception and Emily Kapnek-Ellen DeGeneres comedy Splitting Up Together have scored the last two new series pickups at ABC after a lengthy negotiation between the network and Warner Bros. TV, which is behind both projects.

This marks the second new series order for Berlanti TV this season, along with Black Lightning at the CW.

Based on the Danish series, Splitting Up Together stars Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson as a couple whose marriage is reignited by their divorce. Co-starring are Bobby Lee as Arthur, Diane Farr as Maya, Lindsay Price as Camille, Olivia Keville as Mae, Van Crosby as Mason and Sander Thomas as Milo.

Suburbatory creator Kapnek is returning to ABC with Splitting Up Together, which she writes and serves as executive producer, along with Ellen DeGeneres. Also exec producing are Jeff Kleeman, the original series’ creator Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof. It is produced by A Very Good Production and Piece of Pie Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Dean Holland directed the pilot.

Deception, written by Chuck alum Chris Fedak, is one of the highest-end drama pilots this season. In it, when his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence and illusion — the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career.

“Deception” stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black/Jonathan Black, Ilfenesh Hadera as Kay Daniels, Lenora Crichlow as Dina Clark, Amaury Nolasco as Mike Alvarez, Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon, Laila Robins as Special Agent Deakins and Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gustafsen

Fedak executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero and Sarah Schechter. Illusionist David Kwong (“Now You See Me”) will co-produce.

The series is from Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House in association with Warner Bros. Television. “Deception” is directed by David Nutter, who is also executive producer.